It's a sunny day in State College and Penn State football has added its 11th commit in its 2021 recruiting class as three-star defensive end Rodney McGraw flipped from Indiana to the Nittany Lions on Sunday.

Coming in at 6-foot-5, 223-pound, the rising senior from Elkhart, Indiana, also had offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Illinois and Purdue.

"I want to thank Coach [Tom] Allen and Indiana University for the opportunity," McGraw said in a Twitter statement. "Recent events have lead me to reevaluate my opportunities and take a closer look at some great programs. Thank you to my teammates and coaches for helping me reach this point. The best choice for me is clear! I'm officially committed to Penn State."

"Thank you to Coach Franklin for the opportunity to play in front of the best fans in college football. Recruitment officially shut down."

Penn State's 2021 class is now rated the 13th best in the nation according to the 247 Network. McGraw is the only defensive end in the class which currently has five defensive players.

Four-star offensive line prospect Landon Tengwall headlines the group.

Check out McGraw's junior season highlights: