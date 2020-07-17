Penn State added its 13th player the 2021 recruiting haul on Friday afternoon as four-star linebacker Jamari Buddin verbally committed.

A Belleville, Michigan native Buddlin selected the Nittany Lions over the likes of Michigan and Minnesota, announcing his decision over his Twitter account.

Buddin is ranked as the ninth-best overall player from his home state and the 20th-best outside linebacker in the country, according to 247Sports. The talented defensive prospect received offers from in-state programs Michigan and Michigan State, among several other schools around the country.

Earlier this week he narrowed down his top four offers to Michigan State, Purdue, Minnesota, and of course Penn State.

The 6’2″, 210-pound outside linebacker is the fourth player from Michigan to commit to Penn State during this recruiting cycle. He joins four-star safety Jaylen Reed and twin brothers Kalen and Kobe King. The Nittany Lions have had continued success in the midwest region, especially in the Great Lakes State, and Buddin is just another indication of that momentum.

Buddin’s athleticism is an exciting prospect for “Linebacker U.” The big-time defensive prospect ran an impressive 4.39-second 40-yard dash at The Opening Regional in March 2019, and even played wide receiver during his junior season at Belleville High School. He was also a star basketball player this past winter.

The Nittany Lions now have two linebackers committed in this recruiting cycle in Buddin and fellow Michigan native Kobe King.

If you want to see what kind of plays Buddin could be making in Beaver Stadium during the next few seasons, check out his highlights from his junior season of high school football here.