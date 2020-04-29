Penn State and coach James Franklin made it a two recruit Wednesday as 2021 pro-style quarterback Christian Veilleux verbally committed in the early afternoon.

Veilleux, the No. 10 rated quarterback in the 2021 class according to Rivals, picked Penn State over the likes of Clemson, Duke and Tennessee. The Maryland product [although a Canadian national] comes in at 6-foot-4, 195 pounds, which would make him the tallest quarterback on Penn State's current roster. Returning starter Sean Clifford is listed at 6-foot-2.

But as former quarterback Trace McSorley would tell everyone, height isn't everything.

All the same the addition of Veilleux continues to give Penn State options for the long haul. Clifford could theoretically start for an additional two seasons with an understudy class of Michael Johnson Jr, Ta'Quan Roberson and Will Levis who are all entering their redshirt freshmen or sophomore years of eligibility.

Incoming freshman Micah Bowens is also set to enroll on campus this Fall, COVID-19 concerns and alterations aside. In total Penn State's quarterback room looks as follows heading into the 2020 season.

Junior: Sean Clifford

Sean Clifford Sophomore: Will Levis

Will Levis Freshman: Ta'Quan Roberson, Michael Johnson Jr.

Ta'Quan Roberson, Michael Johnson Jr. Incoming Freshman: Micah Bowens

Micah Bowens 2021 Commit: Christian Veilleux

Veillux joins No. 1 overall rated kicker for the 2021 class, Sander Sahaydak who verbally committed on Wednesday afternoon as well. Penn State's 2021 class is currently 10 players deep and rated the 14th best in the nation, still early in the 2021 cycle.