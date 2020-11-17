Penn State's midseason quarterback controversy will last at least another day as coach James Franklin did not name a starter on Tuesday during his weekly press conference.

Franklin, who generally does not discuss depth chart decisions and was largely not expected to make an announcement Tuesday, says the program will continue to evaluate its options between returning starter Sean Clifford and redshirt sophomore Will Levis.

“We have not made that decision or announced that decision yet,” Franklin said Tuesday. "Obviously we had some conversations about it this weekend with not only the coaching staff but also with Sean and with Will as well, based on what we’re going to do in practice this week and things like.

“We’ll evaluate that as the week goes on based on what we do this week but also what we’ve done this season and what we’ve done last year."

Levis entered the game during Penn State's eventual 30-23 loss to Nebraska in the second quarter following Clifford's second turnover of the game. In his third game of significant action while at Penn State, Levis looked his most confident, finishing 14 of 31 for 219 yards and 61 yards on the ground over the course of 18 carries.

Clifford exited the game following an interception and a strip sack that was returned for a fumble, the second in as many weeks.

Penn State -which does not practice on Monday- will take the field against Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday evening. The Nittany Lions are looking to turn around an 0-4 start back at Beaver Stadium against an Iowa team that has given up 14 points over its past two games while scoring 49 and 35 in blowout wins against Northwestern and Minnesota.

If Penn State were to announce the decision prior to Saturday's game, it would likely come during Franklin's second media session of the week on Wednesday night following practice, or potentially his radio show Thursday evening.