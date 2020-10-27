Running back Noah Cain carries the ball during the first quarter of a Penn State loss to Indiana on Oct. 24, 2020 in Bloomington, Ind. Photo by Penn State Athletics

Penn State running back Noah Cain will miss the remainder of the 2020 season, coach James Franklin said on Tuesday afternoon. Cain was injured early in Penn State's 36-35 overtime loss to Indiana this past weekend and could be seen on the bench wearing a boot on his left leg.

The loss of Cain is a second massive blow to a running back room that was considered by many to be among the deepest and most talented in the nation. Cain joins Journey Brown on the list of Penn State backs that will miss time. Penn State announced prior to the season that Brown would potentially miss the entire season due to an undisclosed medical condition.

Franklin would not comment specifically about Brown's status but has stated on multiple occasions -to paraphrase- that the program has yet to learn for certain whether or not Brown would in fact miss all of the season or just a significant portion.

With Cain out of the rotation, the Nittany Lions will lean on Devyn Ford as the primary back with relief roles coming from Keyvone Lee and Caziah Holmes. Ford rushed for 69 yards on 20 carries while quarterback Sean Clifford racked up 119 yards on 17 attempts. Both Clifford and Ford registered one rushing touchdown.

"Noah Cain will be out for the remainder of the 2020 season," Franklin said. "So much respect for Noah, he really had an unbelievable offseason and worked really hard for this opportunity. We felt like this was the appropriate thing to do."