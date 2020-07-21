As you can imagine, there are more watch lists and on Tuesday Penn State junior linebacker Micah Parsons and defensive end Shaka Toney were named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List.

The award recognizes the National Defensive Player of the Year and Penn State is one of 15 schools with teammates on the watch list. The winner will be chosen from five finalists.

Penn State has yet to win the award which began in 1993.

Parsons brings a well stocked resume to the table after being named the 2019 Big Ten Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year becoming the first sophomore in Big Ten history to win the award. He was also a 2019 first team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches and media and named a Consensus All-American by the NCAA.

In the Cotton Bowl win over Memphis, Parsons had a career-high three tackles for loss and two sacks, while also forcing two fumbles and adding a personal best two pass breakups. All while tying a career-high mark with 14 tackles.

Toney is not far behind his defensive counterpart after being tabbed 2019 All-Big Ten second team by the coaches and named to Phil Steele's All-Big Ten third team. Toney made 13 starts in 2019 and was one of 18 Nittany Lions to make their first career start. He set a career high with seven tackles in the win over Michigan (10/19/19), assisting on a tackle for loss and a QB hurry.

Penn State on 2020 Watch Lists

Bednarik Award: Micah Parsons

Biletnikoff Award: Pat Freiermuth

Bronko Nagurski Trophy: Micah Parsons and Shaka Toney

Butkus Award: Micah Parsons

Doak Walker Award: Journey Brown, Noah Cain

Jim Thorpe Award: Lamont Wade

John Mackey Award: Pat Freiermuth

O’Brien Award: Sean Clifford

Lott IMPACT Trophy: Micah Parsons