The honors just keep rolling in for Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons after he was named an Associated Press First-Team All-American Monday afternoon following yet another dominant season.

Parsons is the 101st first-team All-American in Penn State history and the first Nittany Lion to claim first-team All-America honors since Saquon Barkley in 2017. Parsons is the first sophomore to earn first-team All-America status since LaVar Arrington in 1998.

The sophomore linebacker totaled 95 tackles — 45 solo, 50 assisted — and 11 tackles-for-loss in his second campaign with the Nittany Lions. His outstanding play on the field has led to numerous honors, most notably being named Big Ten Linebacker Of The Year.

Parsons also notched three sacks, three quarterback hits, and 12 quarterback hurries.

Additionally, Parsons was named a first-team All-American by Pro Football Focus, selected to the first-team All-Big Ten team, named a Walter Camp Football All-American, and a Bleacher Report and Sports Illustrated first-team All-American.

Parsons continues to improve following his impressive freshman season and will likely be among the Butkus Award favorites heading into the 2020 campaign. The Butkus Award is given out annually the nation's top linebacker, Parsons was a finalist for the award this season.