COVID-19 might be canceling everything in sight but award watch list season must go on and Penn State junior linebacker Micah Parsons was named to the Butkus Award watch list on Monday morning. The award honors the nation’s top linebacker. Parsons was a finalist for the award in 2019.

Parsons is among 51 linebackers on the list, mirroring the “51” pro jersey associated with the award’s namesake Dick Butkus. Semi-finalists are expected to be named Nov. 2, finalists Nov. 23, and winners on or before Dec. 8.

Penn State has two Butkus winners with Paul Posluszny taking home the honor in 2005 while LaVar Arrington gave Penn State its first honoree in 1999.

With only two seasons under his belt, Parsons is not short on accolades having been named the 2019 Big Ten Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year, becoming the first sophomore in Big Ten history to win the award.

Parsons was also a 2019 first team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches and media and named a Consensus All-American by the NCAA. Additionally he was a first team All-America selection by numerous outlets, including the Associated Press, USA Today, ESPN, the AFCA, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher Report and Pro Football Focus.

Parsons was outstanding in his most recent outing, registering 14 tackles, a career-high three tackles for loss and two sacks, while also forcing two fumbles and adding a personal best two pass breakups against Memphis in the Cotton Bowl.

Penn State on 2020 Watch Lists

Bednarik Award: Micah Parsons

Biletnikoff Award: Pat Freiermuth

Butkus Award: Micah Parsons

Doak Walker Award: Journey Brown, Noah Cain

John Mackey Award: Pat Freiermuth

O’Brien Award: Sean Clifford

Lott IMPACT Trophy: Micah Parsons