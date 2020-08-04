Penn State junior linebacker Micah Parsons will reportedly opt out of the upcoming college football season in order to prepare for the NFL Draft. The story was first reported by Yahoo Sports on Tuesday night.

According to Yahoo Sports, Parsons is expected to make an official announcement on Wednesday.

Parsons would end his career with 191 tackles on the brink of what could have been a Heisman hopeful season following an outstanding sophomore campaign capped off by a career outing against Memphis in the Cotton Bowl. Parsons registered 14 tackles, two sacks and two pass deflections during his dominant outing in Dallas.

All told, Parsons picked up double-digit tackle totals in seven games during the 2019-20 season.

The Harrisburg native committed to Penn State as a five-star prospect and was among Penn State's most productive defensive players each of the past two seasons.

While the uncertainty of the 2020 college football season remains, Parsons has generally been considered a potential top 10 pick, if not top five, heading into the year. Given the potential for the eventual cancelation of the college football season all together, Parsons will reportedly add his name to the hat of high profile prospects who have opted out of the upcoming season in favor of preparing themselves for the 2020 draft.

Penn State, if the season were to occur amid the COVID-19 pandemic, would lean on the likes of Jesse Luketa, Ellis Brooks and rising sophomore Brandon Smith at the linebacker position, among others.