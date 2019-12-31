Penn State football announced on Tuesday afternoon that offensive line coach Matt Limegrover's contract will not be renewed following his fourth season in State College.

“We appreciate all of Matt’s contributions to our program for the last four seasons,” head coach James Franklin said in a statement. “We wish Matt and his family all the best in the future.”

Hired in January of 2016, Limegrover was charged with the reconstruction of Penn State's offensive front, an area greatly impacted by NCAA sanctions and subsequent depth limitations. During his tenure Limegrover saw players Ryan Bates and Connor McGovern take their talents to the NFL with each playing for the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys, respectively.

Content Sponsor

Penn State ran for nearly 400 yards against Memphis this past weekend in the Cotton Bowl, finishing 36th on the year in rushing yards per game. The Nittany Lions gave up 32 sacks, 104th worst in the nation.

As of Tuesday, Penn State is expected to return linemen Rasheed Walker, Michal Menet, CJ Thorpe, and Will Fries.

Penn State's new offensive line coach will be the second new face on the offensive staff following the hiring of offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca from Minnesota.