Penn State football’s Pat Freiermuth has won the Kwalick-Clark Tight End of the Year Award, as announced by the Big Ten on Tuesday.

Freiermuth is the first Penn State tight end receive the award since its inception in 2011. The award is named for Penn State’s Ted Kwalick and Iowa’s Dallas Clark.

The junior elected to get shoulder surgery a few weeks after an injury sustained in the Ohio State game, so he only played in four games this season. He still made his presence felt in his shortened campaign, hauling in 23 catches worth 310 yards and a touchdown this year.

Selected as a team captain this season, Freiermuth made a team-high seven catches for 60 yards and scored his 16th career touchdown at Indiana in October. With that score, Freiermuth surpassed Mike Gesicki for most touchdowns by a tight end at Penn State in program history.

Six additional Nittany Lions earned All-Big Ten Offense honors on Tuesday, including Freiermuth. Freiermuth was named to the All-Big Ten First Team by the coaches. Offensive linemen Will Fries and Mike Miranda were named to All-Big Ten Second Team by the coaches, while Jahan Dotson and Michal Menet were named to the Third Team. Rasheed Walker received an honorable mention.

All-Big Ten Media awarded Freiermuth and Miranda to the Second Team, Dotson, Menet, and Walker to Third Team, and named Fries as an honorable mention.