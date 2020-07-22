Penn State junior kicker Jake Pinegar is one of 30 players named to the 2020 Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award watch list on Wednesday.

The 20 semifinalists will be announced on Thursday, Nov. 5, and from there a panel of more than 100 FBS head coaches, sports information directors, media members, former Groza finalists and current NFL kickers will select the top three finalists for the award, announced on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

No Penn State kicker has won the award which was first given out in 1992.

While his counterpart Jordan Stout might receive more attention for his long field goals and booming kick offs, Pinegar has been a solid contributor to Penn State's special team's unit, especially during the 2019-20 season when he was 11-for-12 on field goals and 56-for-58 while kicking extra points.

Pinegar is tied for seventh on the Penn State career extra points made list with 109. In 2018 he broke the Penn State freshman scoring record with 101 points, surpassing the previous mark of 99 points by Kevin Kelly in 2005.

Pinegar's 45-yard field goal in the Cotton Bowl vs. Memphis is tied for the third-longest field goal in program bowl history, matching Sam Ficken in the 2014 Pinstripe Bowl and Nick Gancitano in the 1983 Sugar Bowl.

Penn State on 2020 Watch Lists

Bednarik Award: Micah Parsons

Biletnikoff Award: Pat Freiermuth

Bronko Nagurski Trophy: Micah Parsons and Shaka Toney

Butkus Award: Micah Parsons

Doak Walker Award: Journey Brown, Noah Cain

Jim Thorpe Award: Lamont Wade

John Mackey Award: Pat Freiermuth

Lott IMPACT Trophy: Micah Parsons

Lou Groza Award: Jake Pinegar

O’Brien Award: Sean Clifford