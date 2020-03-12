Penn State football will postpone all activities, the program and athletic department announced on Thursday afternoon amid an ongoing groundswell of cancellations surrounding the COVID-19 virus.

"We are postponing all football-related actives until further notice. We are assessing this rapidly evolving situation with the health and welfare of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and community as the priority," a university statement reads.

"We will continue to seek guidance from university leadership, health experts and local authorities in making decisions. This postponement includes, but is not limited to practice, recruiting, media availabilities, Pro Day and any other football-related actives. A final decision on the annual Blue-White game, scheduled for April 18, has not been made."

Penn State athletics announced on Wednesday that all athletic events would take place effectively behind closed doors until April 3, when the restrictions would be re-evaluated.

A group of former Nittany Lions were slated to perform at Pro Day on Tuesday afternoon, while James Franklin was scheduled to speak with the media in the lead-up to spring practice on Wednesday.