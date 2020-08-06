Penn State is ranked No. 7 in the first preseason poll of the year as the Coaches Poll was released on Thursday afternoon. The Nittany Lions are the second highest Big Ten team in the Top 25 with Ohio State coming in at No. 2.

Just ahead of Penn State is Oklahoma and LSU while Florida and Oregon, the latter partially led by offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead, are just behind the Nittany Lions.

Throughout the rest of the league Wisconsin comes in at No. 12, Michigan and No. 15, Minnesota at No. 18 and Iowa rounding things out at No. 23.

Former Week 2 opponent for Penn State, Virginia Tech, is ranked No. 24.

Penn State is currently slated to open its season on Sept. 5 against Northwestern following the Big Ten's released and revised schedule on Wednesday.

Unfortunately for fans, statewide health guidelines will make for a quiet Beaver Stadium as Penn State prepares to play the upcoming season without fans in the stands. That decision was announced Thursday morning.

All the same, if the season does get off the ground amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nittany Lions will find themselves once again inside the Top 10.