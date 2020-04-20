As they say, it's not official until it's on Twitter, and a weekend tweet by former Giants' offensive assistant Ryan Roeder confirmed that he is in fact the latest in a long line of new faces to join James Franklin's coaching staff. Roeder will take his talents to State College under the title of offensive analyst.

Roeder most recently served seven years with the New York Giants while working primarily with young quarterbacks in the final years of the Eli Manning era. The news that Roeder was set to join the Penn State staff was reported back in February but the program generally does not announce the hirings of more behind-the-scenes staff adjustments.

Roeder will work alongside former Nittany Lion Ty Howle in the offensive analyst role. Will Reimann is also listed on the program staff directory as an offensive analyst. Sam Williams and Larry Lewis are titled as Penn State's analyst and analytics coordinators.

The latest shuffling follows the departure of Kirk Campbell in the same role as Roeder, Campbell left Penn State this offseason to join former offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne at Old Dominion as offensive coordinator and quarterback's coach.

Roeder has roots in the state on his own having served as a graduate assistant at Temple from 2006-08.

He joins a handful of new names in the Lasch Building including former Nittany Lions, Deion Barnes and Wendy Laurent who will both serve as graduate assistants this season. Roeder also completes an unofficial swap of coaches between the two teams with longtime defensive line coach Sean Spencer joining the Giants this offseason.

While much of this already floating around, it's a small housekeeping item finally official as the Nittany Lions continue to work their way through an uncertain offseason.