Penn State and Rutgers will kick off their Week 7 meeting this Saturday at noon FS1 the league announced late Saturday night.

The Nittany Lions are 28-2 all-time against Rutgers. Last season, Penn State picked up a 27-6 victory in Beaver Stadium in quarterback Will Levis' first start. Penn State enters the contest 1-5 on the year after picking up its first win of the season Saturday against Michigan in Ann Arbor.

Rutgers, now 2-4 on the year, beat Purdue on Saturday 37-30 following a triple overtime loss to Michigan the week prior. The Scarlet Knights missed an overtime field goal that would have won the game in an earlier overtime period. Rutgers is led by former-now-returned head coach Greg Schiano.

Penn State last lost to Rutgers in 1988 and has never lost to the Scarlet Knights in New Jersey. The Nittany Lions have not allowed more than seven points in any of the previous five meetings against Rutgers.

Given Penn State's defensive woes and Rutgers' surging and confident offense, one imagines that figure might change this Saturday.

Penn State will return the following week to face Michigan State to close out the regular season prior to a cross-divisional game against a to be determined opponent at a to be determined location the same week as the Big Ten Title game.