Penn State football season ticket prices will increase for all non-student season ticket holders ahead of the 2020 season, while required Nittany Lion Club donation costs will increase for certain sections for the first time in nine years.

NLC members and season ticket holders are set to be informed of the change via mail by the end of the week.

Ticket prices will see a $2 increase across the board in every section, a net $14 increase for the seven-game home schedule. The change is the third consecutive year of season ticket price increases, starting prior to the 2018 season with a $5 bump per game and $2 prior to the 2019 season.

All told, Penn State season tickets will cost nine more dollars per game than they did for the 2017 season.

As for required Nittany Lion Club donations, effectively a seat license program, season ticket holders in black seating areas along both sidelines will see a $100 increase while red seating areas will increase by $50. The price hike is the first in nine seasons and the first since the implementation of the STEP program in 2011 which began the practice of NLC donations in conjunction with the ability to purchase certain season ticket options.

Student season tickets will not see an increase in pricing.

"Continued investment in excellence," Deputy Director of Athletics Scott Sidwell told StateCollege.com when asked about the reasoning behind the price increase.

Sidwell also cited competitive pricing within the conference, noting comparative season ticket prices for programs such as Ohio State and Michigan, while acknowledging various geographic, economic and market differences between the three schools and their respective locations.

According to Penn State's most recently available fiscal year reporting, the football program brought in $34 million in ticket revenues during the 2017-18 season and just over $100 million in total revenues. The athletic department reported a profit of just over $10 million, that figure is redistributed over various forms of immediate and long term, improvements, investments and savings.

Penn State announced in 2019 the general approval of a $69 million renovation project surrounding football facility upgrades. That project is still slated to be privately funded and not the immediate beneficiary of the ticket price increase.