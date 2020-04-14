The annual Blue White game might not be taking place this weekend but that doesn't mean fans can't enjoy a day full of Penn State football as the program announced Tuesday afternoon a slate of events taking pace virtually this coming Saturday.

Fans can register their Zoom virtual tailgates here for the chance to have a member of the Penn State Football coaching staff, former student-athletes or the Nittany Lion mascot join in on their video conference. Custom video conference backgrounds featuring the view from each Beaver Stadium parking lot can be found here.

If you're feeling competitive, fans can screenshot their virtual tailgates to be entered as one of the Nittany Lion Club Virtual Tailgates of the Game contest. The screenshots can be shared on social media, using #BWVirtualTailgate to be considered. Additionally, the Nittany Lion Club asks fans to submit their favorite tailgate recipes here for a chance to be featured in a virtual tailgate recipe book.

From 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., exclusive content will be posted across the Penn State Football social media channels, including 360-degree videos, the release of the 2020 virtual spring game schedule poster and a trivia contest.

At 12:30, the event will feature a Facebook Live rebroadcast of the 2016 Penn State-Ohio State football game with exclusive check-ins from former student-athletes and other special guests.

The virtual tailgate will conclude with a special episode of the Penn State Coaches Radio Show on the Penn State Sports Network featuring head coach James Franklin. The show is available on LionVision, TuneIn, Sirius XM and on Penn State Sports Network radio affiliates.

Schedule of Events

11:00 a.m. – Virtual Lots Open – Begin your tailgate

11:15 a.m. – Trivia and interactive questions will be posted on social media for fans to discuss in their tailgates

11:30 a.m. – Football coaching staff members, former student-athletes and other specials guests will join Zoom tailgates

11:45 a.m. – Release of virtual spring game schedule poster

12:00 p.m. – Team arrival video posted on Facebook

12:10 p.m. – Blue Band takes the field via 360° video on Facebook

12:20 p.m. – Team run out 360° video on Facebook

12:30 p.m. – 2016 Penn State vs. Ohio State game replay on Facebook Live

1:00 p.m. – NLC Tailgates of the Game announced

1:30 p.m. – Penn State Coaches Radio Show via the Penn State Sports Network