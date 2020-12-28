Penn State Football: Shaka Toney to Enter NFL Draft
Penn State football defensive end Shaka Toney has officially declared for the 2021 NFL Draft, according to an announcement on his Twitter page.
Toney - a redshirt senior- and his fellow senior teammates are permitted to return for an additional year at Penn State following a ruling this summer by the NCAA that effectively stated no players would lose a season of eligibility in 2020. Players are also permitted to transfer without having to sit out for a season, a change from standard NCAA practices as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In turn, while Toney could very well have opted to return, his decision to declare for the NFL Draft is somewhat different than the traditional announcement that a player will forgo his final years at the collegiate level. If anything news of returning seniors is more surprising than that of those who have opted to depart.
In a statement, Toney said playing college football at Penn State was “a dream come true.”
“I want to thank Coach Franklin, the Penn State staff, and coaches for all they’ve done for me by helping me grow as a player, a man, and a person,” Toney said. “To my teammates, what more can I say than I appreciate you. You all will be my brothers for life.”
Thank You Happy Valley For All The Memories. My Journey Is Complete❤️ pic.twitter.com/BciZVBJhf8
— Shaka Toney (@SackA_Toney) December 29, 2020
Toney, a captain for the 2020 season, posted 19.5 career sacks at Penn State, good for 10th all-time in program history. He appeared in 47 games with the Nittany Lions and posted 115 total tackles, 29.5 tackles for a loss, four forced fumbles, and four pass deflections.
Earlier this year, Toney accepted an invite to the Reese’s Senior Bowl, where he’ll hope to boost his draft stock. At this time, he’d likely hear his name called on Day 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft, if anything. Pro Football Network recently labeled Toney as a fifth-round selection.
Toney is the third Nittany Lion to declare for the draft so far this cycle, joining tight end Pat Freiermuth and fellow defensive end Jayson Oweh in moving on to the NFL.
Matt DiSanto is a Penn State student and writer for Onward State.
