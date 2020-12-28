Penn State football defensive end Shaka Toney has officially declared for the 2021 NFL Draft, according to an announcement on his Twitter page.

Toney - a redshirt senior- and his fellow senior teammates are permitted to return for an additional year at Penn State following a ruling this summer by the NCAA that effectively stated no players would lose a season of eligibility in 2020. Players are also permitted to transfer without having to sit out for a season, a change from standard NCAA practices as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In turn, while Toney could very well have opted to return, his decision to declare for the NFL Draft is somewhat different than the traditional announcement that a player will forgo his final years at the collegiate level. If anything news of returning seniors is more surprising than that of those who have opted to depart.

In a statement, Toney said playing college football at Penn State was “a dream come true.”