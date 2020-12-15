Six Penn State football stars were named to All-Big Ten Offense teams on Tuesday.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth headlined the Nittany Lion selections, earning a first-team pick from the conference coaches and second-team by conference media. [Related: Freiermuth Named Kwalick-Clark Tight End of the Year]

Offensive guard Mike Miranda was a second-team selection by the coaches and media, while offensive tackle Will Fries was on the coaches second team and named honorable mention by media.

Wide receiver Jahan Dotson and center Michal Menet were both third-team picks by coaches and media.

Offensive tackle Rasheed Walker was a third-team pick by the media and received honorable mention from the coaches.

Freiermuth elected to get shoulder surgery a few weeks after an injury sustained in the Ohio State game, so he only played in four games this season. However, the junior tight end still made his presence felt in his shortened campaign.

The Massachusetts native hauled in 23 catches worth 310 yards and a touchdown this year. That score came on Penn State’s first drive of the season against Indiana, and now leaves Freiermuth one ahead of Mike Gesicki for most career scores by a tight end in program history (16).

Freiermuth’s Nittany Lion career before his junior campaign also speaks for itself, as he racked up a nice 69 catches for 875 yards through his first two seasons. While he has yet to announce a decision, many expect the big pass-catcher to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft after this season wraps up, as he’s been considered a first-round caliber pick by many.

As for Penn State’s offensive line, the group has had an OK season. The Nittany Lions’ rushing attack has come on of late, as they’re now averaging 164.5 yards per game on the ground. Sean Clifford has been sacked 18 times this season, but he and Will Levis have gotten much better protection from the big guys up front during this three-game winning steak.

Experience is clearly the key for the group, as Menet and Fries are both redshirt seniors while Miranda is a redshirt junior. Walker is in his third season in Happy Valley as a redshirt sophomore.

Dotson has had a strong season as a reliable pass-catcher. He currently has 46 receptions worth 695 yards and six scores, and burst onto the scene on special teams of late. This past weekend the wideout had eight catches for 108 yards, while he also electrified the Nittany Lionswith an 81-yard punt return touchdown.

Penn State and its offensive weapons have a chance to play some more football this weekend. Illinois will travel to Happy Valley as part of the Big Ten’s week nine “Champions Week.” That game will kick off at 5:30 p.m. and be broadcast on FS1.