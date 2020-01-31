Longtime Penn State defensive line coach Sean Spencer is reportedly set to leave the program for the same job as a member of the New York Giants coaching staff. The Centre Daily Times‘ Jon Sauber and Lions247 both reported the story first.

Several New York based NFL reporters have echoed the Friday morning news.

Spencer first joined the Nittany Lions in 2014 as defensive line coach as a carryover from James Franklin's tenure at Vanderbilt which began in 2011. In turn Spencer was one of Franklin's longest tenured assistants next to defensive coordinator Brent Pry.

While at Penn State, Spencer has helped guide the Nittany Lions to becoming one of the nation's premier sack-getting defenses, finishing inside either the Top 15 or Top 10 in the nation every year since the 2015 season. He has also helped develop a host of talented linemen and had to a certain extent become a staple of Penn State football as much as any player or coach.

In the broad view, Spencer is the fourth assistant to leave the program this offseason, although the only departure from the defensive side of the ball. Former offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne became Old Dominion’s head coach, while former offensive line coach Matt Limegrover was not retained.

Additionally now former wide receivers coach Gerad Parker became West Virginia’s offensive coordinator earlier in January after just one season at Penn State.

Kirk Ciarrocca was hired to replace Rahne, Taylor Stubblefield to supplement the departure of Parker and Phil Trautwein was tabbed to fill the vacancy to coach the Nittany Lions' offensive line.

Neither Penn State nor the New York Giants have announced the hire or departure at this time.