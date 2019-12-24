The Penn State football team spent Monday morning visiting patients and families at Children's Medical Center Dallas, where James Franklin matched a $10,000 donation from Goodyear to the hospital.

It was the No. 10 Nittany Lions' third day in Dallas as they prepare for Saturday's matchup with No. 17 Memphis in the 84th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.

Franklin made the donation to Children's Health pediatric health care system in the name of Children's Medical Center patient Grant Henderson, who will be Penn State's honorary captain on Saturday, the same day he turns 13-years-old, according to a bowl news release. The coach also presented Henderson with a Cotton Bowl Classic Penn State jersey.

"Thank you to Children's Health for giving us the opportunity to make a positive impact to the kids and to the community, which is what we are all about." Franklin said. "I'm very proud of our team, and how we represent ourselves and we couldn't be more excited to represent the Big Ten and Penn State in the Cotton Bowl."

Linebacker Cam Brown said the experience visiting with patients was an important one.

"This visit is memorable and as a team this is what we do… it's bigger than football." Brown said. "Being here and getting the opportunity to visit with these kids and make their day is a plus for us. This experience is memorable and heartfelt and makes an impact."

Punter Blake Gillikin added that he and his teammates appreciate being able to visit with patients at Penn State Hershey Children's Hospital every summer and now having the opportunity to brighten the day of children at the holidays.

"This is the best stuff we do all year," Gillikin said. "Just to come and make an impact in the community and spend time with the kids, especially around the holidays is special. We love doing it. We do something like this in the summer and whenever we get an opportunity like this, it's just incredible."

The Nittany Lions and Tigers kick off at 11 a.m. CST/noon EST on Saturday at AT&T Stadium. The Cotton Bowl will air on ESPN.