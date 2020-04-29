Penn State football added the No. 1 rated kicker in the 2021 class, Sander Sahaydak, on Wednesday afternoon on a surprisingly busy day on the recruiting trail for the Nittany Lions.

Sahaydak, a Bethlehem product, chose Penn State over a handful of offers including Duke and Rutgers. The Khole's Kicking Camp rates him as the top kicking prospect in the nation for his class and has this to say about his skill-set:

"Sahaydak competed well at the Eastern Showcase and the Underclassman Challenge in the winter of 2020. He has special leg speed and is very coordinated. He stood out at the Underclassman Challenge in both charting and in the competitions. His field goal height off the ground is D1 ready right now. Sahaydak can still improve technically and should be an early offer player from a Power Five school. His ability to hit field goals from 55-65 yards away make him different than others in his class."

The addition of Sahaydak signals only a temporary shift toward kicker Jordan Stout, or any subsequent kicker taking over the majority of the special teams duties. Stout is slated to handled kickoffs, punting and long field goals as well as holding this upcoming season. Kicker Jake Pinegar will handle all standard length kicking and extra points.

The shift comes following the graduation of former punter Blake Gillikin. Penn State special teams coordinator Joe Lorig noted early last week that Penn State had opted, for various reasons, to withhold recruiting a kicker for the 2020 class with eyes on options in 2021. Sahaydak certainly appears to have made the forward thinking pay off.

Stout and Pinegar are both juniors in terms of eligibility, Stout is a senior by class designation.

The commitment is the second [or perhaps first] of the day along with 2021 quarterback Christian Veilleux. Penn State coach James Franklin announced the commitments on Twitter with his standard "We Are Better" tweet, both within minutes.

In either case Penn State's 2021 class is now 10 players deep and rated the 14th best in the nation early in the cycle according to the 247 Network.