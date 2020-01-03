Penn State football has hired Phil Trautwein as offensive line coach, the program announced on Friday night.

Trautwein held the same position at Boston College for the past two seasons. The Eagles finished the 2019 campaign ranked fourth best in the nation in sacks allowed giving up just 11 all year. Boston College also ranked 23rd in the nation in yards per carry at 4.99.

Coach James Franklin moved quickly in bringing on Trautwein, with the hire coming just three days after the team announced it had parted ways with OL coach Matt Limegrover.

"We are thrilled to welcome Phil and his family to Penn State," coach James Franklin said in a press release. "Phil has had success at the highest level as a player, winning two National Championships at Florida and spending four seasons in the NFL. He is a rising star in our profession and has had success in developing tremendous offensive linemen during his time at Boston College with nine players earning All-ACC honors in two seasons. We are excited to bring his knowledge and experiences to Happy Valley."

Under Trautwein, all five of Boston College's offensive linemen earned some level of All-ACC honor in 2019, with a first-team, two second-team, a third-team and an honorable mention selection. BC also ranked fifth in the nation with an average of 267.8 rushing yards per game. In 2018 he mentored All-American lineman Chris Lindstrom and three other All-ACC honorees.



"Growing up in New Jersey, I was always a fan of Penn State. It was the best academic and athletic university in the country then, and it remains so today," Trautwein said. "My family and I are grateful Coach Franklin has given us the opportunity to join the outstanding staff he's assembled. I could not be more excited to continue building the best offensive line in the country, and to help bring championships to Happy Valley."

Trautwein was a two-time All-SEC selection and two-time team captain as a left tackle at Florida, earning second-team honors in 2006 and first-team honors in 2008. The Gators won national titles both of those seasons.

He played four seasons in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams, Cleveland Brown, New Orleans Saints and San Diego Chargers. He started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at BC from 2013-15, working with the offensive line and tight ends. Trautwein spent two seasons as tight ends coach at Davidson College before returning to BC in 2018 as offensive line coach.

Trautwein is the second offseason hire for Franklin, who picked up the services of offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca following the departure of Ricky Rahne to Old Dominion.