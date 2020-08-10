It has been quite the 24 hours for the college football landscape and the Big Ten in particular as administrators and university presidents grapple with an ever shrinking timeline between now and the scheduled start of the football season.

In a movement that began over the weekend, football players across the country unified in a “We want to play” message on social media amid reports that the Big Ten was set to announce plans to cancel the 2020 fall season as early as Monday or Tuesday.

On Monday morning, reports suggested that a vote among Big Ten presidents and chancellors had already taken place on Sunday night and that an announcement was imminent. The league later refuted that reporting, stating that no vote had taken place. In turn, a conference call among league athletic directors was scheduled for Monday night, but according to reports no plan was in place for a vote.

As of 8 p.m. on Monday, no vote has been announced or reported.

While athletic directors are more inclined to support their own ongoing efforts to continue toward the upcoming season, university presidents will ultimately have the final say and as such, no final determination is expected on Monday night.

Nebraska, Ohio State and Iowa administrators reportedly are in favor of moving forward with the season, with the stances of other league presidents unknown at this time. Elsewhere the Pac-12 is reportedly leaning toward canceling while the SEC and ACC appear steadfast in moving forward.

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit tweeted that the Big Ten's decision would be about delaying, not canceling, the season. He followed up that the situation is "very fluid" and that there are "numerous options in play."

As the day wore on, several coaches including James Franklin, Ryan Day of Ohio State and Jim Harbaugh of Michigan all released similar statements in support of the upcoming season and a wish to continue down the path toward playing in 2020.

“I love our players & believe it is my responsibility to help them chase their dreams, both collectively & individually,” Franklin said on Twitter. “I am willing to fight WITH them & for our program!”

Additionally, as confirmed by a Penn State spokesperson, Penn State continued to practice on Monday as scheduled.

An ESPN report later stated that a heart condition that may be linked with COVID-19 may have led to an abrupt about-face by the Big Ten which recently seemed poised to go ahead with its season as scheduled.

Penn State is currently slated to open the season Sept. 5 against Northwestern at Beaver Stadium.

After a long, somewhat confusing and occasionally contradictory day, here are three things we do and do not know.

WHAT WE KNOW:

There is mounting pressure to cancel or postpone the season:

This may have been the case from the outset, but the past 48 hours have been the most active for those under the impression football should be canceled or postponed in 2020.

Coaches and players are seemingly going against their schools:

It does not come as a complete shock that players and coaches want to play, but it is rare to see both parties publicly go up against administrators who may have different plans in mind. While Penn State has not been very forthcoming about its intentions, or how it might vote, be it for or against the season, it seems safe to assume that Franklin and company are happy to speak their minds. A rarity at a school often uniform in its messaging.

This might be the week:

Technically this counts as an unknown, but it seems unlikely that a decision regarding the upcoming season lasts into next week. After a full summer of largely kicking the can down the road, there is little road left, and too much pressure to make a decision.

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW:

When the vote will come:

It seems likely that this won’t drag into Thursday or Friday, but never say never. Aside from that though, there’s no real indication — beyond initial reports — when the final ballots will be cast by university leaders.

What happens next:

Generally speaking, spring football gives everyone more time, but not necessarily fewer problems or questions that will need to be answered. It’s also possible that the season simply gets punted to 2021 in the fall and nothing happens between now and then. That seems to be the less desirable option, but not out of the realm of possibility.

What happens to everyone else:

Football will come back eventually, but the programs that it pays for might not be so lucky. Sandy Barbour has long talked about keeping all of the department’s programs around, but as things change so too do plans. And even for teams that survive any budget cuts, college isn’t the only option for some athletes who could opt to go pro, or perhaps in the case of hockey, play at a different level all together.