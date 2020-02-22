Penn State football hosted a THON Football Adventure for about three dozen Four Diamonds families on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at the Lasch Building. Photo by Samuel Brungo | Onward State

The second day of THON 2020 included Penn State football’s annual THON Football Adventure. The team welcomed about three dozen Four Diamonds families into the Lasch Building facilities to enjoy an afternoon of games, ice cream and smiles.

The families met in the team meeting room with Jimmy Buffett playing over the speakers as the event followed a tropical theme. Once the families had settled in, members of the team started to fill the auditorium.

Each family was assigned a few players as their host for the afternoon to give them a tour around the Lasch Building.

Freshman defensive tackle Dvon Ellies passed the time waiting to hear who his assigned family was by playing catch with one of the guests.

Some members of the group migrated to the weight room where there was ice cream, beach balls, and other various activities.

Freshman running back Devyn Ford gave some of the kids quite the competition at the limbo set up in the hallway.

Finally, the players and their new friends made their way to the players lounge, equipped with ping pong, shuffle board, basketball, and video games.