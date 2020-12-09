With the NCAA ruling earlier this summer that the 2020-21 season would not count towards a student-athletes' eligibility, a new and unique opportunity has arisen for a senior class that might feel compelled to returned for one last season.

And with the current season's end less than a month away, those discussions have already started to begin.

“There's a lot of conversations that we always have at the end of seasons with young men and their families about their futures,” Penn State coach James Franklin said on Tuesday. “And obviously this year, with a lot of the things that are going on, and some of the decisions that the NCAA made and that the Big Ten made, makes those conversations a little bit different. Obviously, you know, this season has had an impact on that as well."

Which seniors - if any- might feel compelled to return is unknown. Penn State has eight noteworthy seniors on its roster that include offensive linemen Will Fries and Michal Menet in addition to defensive linemen Antonio Shelton, Shane Simmons and Shaka Toney. Safeties Jaquan Brisker and Lamont Wade and cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields are in the same boat as well.

At first blush Castro-Fields, who has spent much of the year sidelined with injury, might feel inclined to return for a healthier go round. Shane Simmons may also look to increase his stock while Menet, Fries and Toney have all played a considerable amount of football at Penn State and may be eager to move on to the next level.

Both Jaquan Brisker and Lamont Wade have had their ups and downs while on campus but it's unclear which direction either is leaning.

“There's some conversations that (we're) going to need to have,” Franklin added. “I’ve also encouraged our assistants to start having these conversations on Thursday and Friday, not just about their futures, but just in general making sure that we're talking to our guys enough during a time where those conversations are probably more valuable than ever.”

Penn State faces an interesting financial challenge in this area, while the NCAA will not count returning seniors against the usual 85 scholarship limit, those scholarships for returning student-athletes will not com without a price-tag attached to them. Penn State has already footed the bill for spring student-athletes who opted to return earlier in the year, according to Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour, that cost the university roughly $700,000.

In all likelihood Penn State's senior class is full of enough talent and experience that Barbour may feel compelled to pay for their return no matter how many opted to return.

Whatever the case might be, the 2020 season continues to be unique in every way possible, with no shortage of new obstacles to navigate, both on and off the field.