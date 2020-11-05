Trust is a big thing in sports. Teammates have to trust each other and coaches have to trust players. Once you generate that trust, things become easier and easier, at least in theory.

And that trust takes time grow and build over time. But what happens when you don’t have that time? Penn State for example is playing all sorts of freshmen early in their first season on campus.

In turn, you have to learn to trust on the run. So how do you do that?

“The guys that can do their job consistently in practice,” coach James Franklin said earlier this week. “Most of the guys that we bring in here, they're able to do it, a certain number out of 10 times just based on ability, and it's no different than punting or kicking field goals. I mean there are a lot of guys that can make a 40-yard field goal, but can you make nine out of 10, can you make eight out of 10, it's about consistency.”

In Penn State’s receivers room it’s the likes of KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Parker Washington who find themselves thrust into the spotlight while still figuring out the ropes. So much for easing into things, welcome to the Big Ten and by the way that’s Ohio State on the other side of the ball.

It makes things like Washington and Lambert-Smith’s solid second halves against the Buckeyes so important. Sure, it’s not a surprise that Penn State has recruited talented players, but in the big moments, the new faces stepped up. And yes Penn State didn’t win that game, but it’s newest additions didn’t look out of sorts against the biggest opponent of the year.

And that’s another way to build trust.

The same holds true for a running back room down to Devyn Ford and a freshman duo of Caziah Holmes and Keyvone Lee. All told a bigger load to manage and a larger responsibility to deal when you add in the job of blocking and pass protection to the mix. It’s one thing to make plays with the ball, but can you read the defense and pick up a blitz when they ball is never coming your way?

Again, a matter of trust.

“Can you do your job to build the trust of your teammates and build the trust of the staff. And that is from a physical perspective, that is from a fundamental perspective,” Franklin added. “And then obviously, if you're a running back that deals not only with being able to run the ball, but that deals with protection.”

Of course as Franklin notes, trust can be earned in other ways like taking care of classwork and how you conduct yourself in a meeting. Trust is a holistic thing, earned in more than one way, something deepended over time, assuming you have the time in the first place.

“Usually you're fortunate enough, depending on depth, to allow that guy to earn that trust over time,” Franklin said. “And at other moments based on the circumstances you may be in at the time, you may not have that luxury, and you just got to go with it.”

And for Penn State young receivers group and a running back room suddenly without its household names, there’s no time like the present for Franklin and his staff to start building that trust, and no time like the present for those young Nittany Lions to make good on the trust they’ve earned, and the opportunities that come with it.