A Penn State fraternity at the center of a sexual assault allegation has been placed on interim suspension by the university.

Penn State police received a report on Tuesday morning alleging that a student was sexually assaulted by four fraternity members on Jan. 15 at the Alpha Epsilon Pi house, 240 E. Prospect Ave. Police said the victim disclosed the alleged assault to a third party and the report was sent through an online submission.

A university statement on Wednesday said the Phi Sigma Delta Sigma chapter of Alpha Epsilon Pi Fraternity is on interim suspension pending the outcome of investigations by State College police and the university's Office of Sexual Misconduct Prevention and Response.

"During the interim suspension, Alpha Epsilon Pi loses all privileges otherwise accorded to recognized student organizations at Penn State, including membership recruitment, new member activities, participation in university-wide functions, and hosting social events," the statement said.

The chapter's national organization has been notified and is cooperating, according to Penn State. Additional sanctions may result depending on the outcome of the investigations.

State College police, who are investigating because the reported assault occurred off campus in the borough, said in a media release on Wednesday afternoon that they had not yet been contacted by a victim or any other person involved.

"Our agency’s priority in sexual assault reports is to first ensure the victim receives any needed services and aid they may require and secondly that the safety of the public is ensured," police said. "We are following up on all information that has been provided to us. We are requesting anyone with direct knowledge that can help with the investigation of any criminal offense to contact our agency to assist with these types of investigations."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact State College police at 814-234-7150, by email or by submitting an anonymous tip through the department's website..