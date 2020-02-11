Penn State has placed Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity on interim suspension while the university’s Office of Student Conduct investigates multiple allegations of “serious misconduct,” according to a statement issued on Tuesday.

The investigation surrounds an alleged unregistered social event on Thursday, Jan. 30 that “potentially endangered students as well as other serious accusations related to the alleged event,” the statement said.

According to the university, the fraternity’s national organization is cooperating with the investigation and supports the interim suspension. Delta Kappa Epsilon’s national organization had previously restricted the chapter’s activities for “unrelated claims.”

As part of the suspension, Delta Kappa Epsilon will lose all privileges of recognized student organizations including membership recruitment, new member activities, participation in university-wide functions and hosting social events.

Penn State did not immediately reply to requests for comment on the interim suspension and investigation.

Earlier this semester, Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity was placed on interim suspension pending the investigation of a reported sexual assault allegedly involving four members. That suspension was modified to allow restricted recruitment. Last semester, Chi Phi fraternity was suspended temporarily while police the death of a 17-year-old at a West College Avenue house reportedly occupied by several fraternity members. It was reinstated after the teen's death was ruled an accident and no charges were filed.