Penn State Health has established a drop-off site for key supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic at 303 Benner Pike, Suites 1 and 2. Photo by Penn State Health

Penn State Health on Thursday opened a drop-off location for donations of key supplies for medical personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Located at the Penn State Health Medical Group clinic at 303 Benner Pike, the drop-off site will be open 8 a.m.-noon Monday through Friday. It is the fourth donation site across the Penn State Health system, but the first in Centre County.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic stretches thin the national inventory of critical medical supplies, Penn State Health will continue to look for innovative ways to optimize the supply chain,” Richard Bagley, Penn State Health chief supply chain officer, said in a news release. “We are inspired by the regional and national demonstration of support and shared commitment to fighting COVID-19.”

For community members who wish to make a donation, the following items are currently being accepted:

- Disposable, latex-free medical exam gloves

- PPE Masks: Ear loop or tie; surgical or medical

- PPE Masks: N95 Respirators

- Commercially-made disposable disinfecting wipes with germicidal with bleach

- Commercially-made disinfecting wipes with greater than 70% alcohol

- Commercially-made hand sanitizer and hand soap

- Infrared and disposable thermometers

Staff will maintain a safe distance from donors, wear gloves and regularly clean their hands, according to Penn State Health.

Donations of other items such as medications, food, blankets, medical equipment, home-sewn masks or other supplies are not needed at this time.

Personal protective equipment (PPE) and patient hygiene kits have been distributed to all Penn State Health clinic and practice sites. Steve Massini, Penn State Health CEO, noted, however that as circumstances evolve, "we know we could experience shortage issues in the future."

Penn State Health has six outpatient offices in the State College area. Some of the health system's clinic sites, however, have been temporarily consolidated while doctors and staff are deployed to other locations during the pandemic. Patients at the Colonnade, Windmere Centre and Benner Pike offices and University Park Employee Health and Wellness Center are being directed to the Penn State Health Medical Group Park Avenue office. The Penn State Sports Medicine office also remains open.