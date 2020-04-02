Penn State junior forward Evan Barratt will continue his career at the professional level, signing a three-year entry-level deal with the Chicago Blackhawks. The signing was announced by the team on Thursday.

Barratt's agreement runs through the 2022-23 season at an AVV of $870,000.

A third round (90th overall) draft choice by the Blackhawks during the 2017 National Hockey League Draft, Barratt finished his junior season with 12 goals and was second with 34 points in 34-regular season games.

“From the moment I stepped foot on campus as a freshman, I knew this place was special. Hockey as well as playing at Pegula Ice Arena are one thing, but the people I came in contact with and the teammates I’ve had is what truly made this place so special,” Barratt said in a press release. “Everything I’ve experienced as a student-athlete has prepared me to be able to make this jump and I am forever grateful for my time at Penn State.”

The talented forward finishes his Penn State career just shy of the 100 game and 100-point mark during his Nittany Lion career with 95 points on 39 goals and 56 assists in 98 games played. His .970 career points per game mark ranks second in program history only behind now former teammate Alex Limoges’ .971 mark while his 1.34 points per game mark in 2018-19 is a single-season program record.

Barratt’s 95 points rank eighth on the Penn State all-time scoring list while his 39 goals and 56 assists are good for tenth and eighth in program history, respectively.

Barratt closes out his Penn State career among the most talented goal scoring threats and physical two-way players in program history.

“I absolutely loved watching Barry play and practice over the past three seasons, he just loves playing the game and loves to score and he figures out some pretty amazing and inventive ways to do so,” Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky said in a statement. “We are very proud of Evan and can’t wait to see him spin his magic in a Blackhawks uniform.”

Barratt joins teammates Nate Sucese and Brandon Biro who each inked entry-level deals earlier this offseason. Overall the trio joins former Nittany Lions Andrew Sturtz (Ottawa), Casey Bailey (Toronto), Eamon McAdam (New York Islanders) and Vince Pedrie (New York Rangers) as Penn State players to have signed NHL deals.

Penn State now awaits the decision of defenseman Cole Hults, the last most likely candidate to join an NHL franchise. Hults is an LA Kings draft choice.