One of the best two-way players and talented scorers in Penn State hockey history is headed to the next level as senior captain Brandon Biro has signed a two-year contract with the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres, the team announced on Wednesday morning.

Biro previously skated at Buffalo’s summer development camp in 2018.

"Brandon will bring a combination of skill, hockey sense and character to our organization," Sabres general manager Jason Botterill said in a statement. "We're confident that his four years at Penn State with Coach Gadowsky have prepared him well for the next phase of his development."

Biro joins Andrew Sturtz (Ottawa), Casey Bailey (Toronto), Eamon McAdam (New York Islanders) and Vince Pedrie (New York Rangers) who also inked NHL deals following their time at Penn State.

During his career in the Blue and White, Biro racked up 116 points (41 goals, 75 assists) in 138 appearances while managing 10 goals and 15 assists in 25 games during his senior year.

“This is definitely a dream come true for both myself and my family,” Biro said in a press release. “I want to thank coach Gadowsky and the rest of the coaching staff for believing in me and for giving me an opportunity to be successful and move on to the next level.”

“I am truly going to miss putting on the Penn State jersey with my teammates every day and will miss playing in front of the best fans in college hockey at Pegula Ice Arena. It was an honor to play for Penn State these last 4 years.”

Biro is unlikely to be the only former Nittany Lion signing a professional contract in the coming weeks. The Nittany Lions are losing a 10-man senior class with the likes of Nate Sucese, Liam Folkes on the free agent market. Penguins' draft choice Nikita Pavlychev will also await his fate following the conclusion of his senior season.

Amid the underclassmen, Penn State is also awaiting the decision of forward Evan Barratt and defenseman Cole Hults, both draft choices by the Chicago Blackhawks and Los Angeles Kings, respectively. Both players have one season of eligibility remaining.