Penn State hockey defenseman Cole Hults will forgo his senior season, signing a deal with the LA Kings, the franchise announced the two-year entry-level contract on Saturday evening.

Hults leaves Penn State having played in 111 games while picking up 78 points, turning into one of the better defensemen in the nation and a finalist for Big Ten Defenseman of the Year although the conference has yet to announce seasonal awards.

A fifth-round choice in the 2017 NHL Draft, Hults hit the 30 point mark through 38 games, a career high while at Penn State, finishing the season +23 on the ice.

Among defensemen, Hults leaves the program as the all-time leader in goals, assists and points, and tied for fifth in games played.

"Cole is the highest performing low risk, low maintenance player I've ever had the privilege of coaching," Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky said in a press release. "He is so efficient in everything he does. We are extremely happy for Hultsy and wish him all the success at the next level."

Hults joins star center Evan Barratt as the second player to leave Penn State early this offseason for professional opportunities. Barratt signed a similar deal with the Chicago Blackhawks earlier this offseason.

Both former Nittany Lions join seniors Brandon Biro and Nate Sucese who signed deals with the Buffalo Sabres and Arizona Coyotes, respectively. Undrafted free agents, and Liam Folkes inked a pro contract with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors.

"Penn State has engraved a special place in my heart, and I couldn't be more proud to be a Nittany Lion," Hults said. "I've built friendships that will last a lifetime and have become a better player and person during my time in Hockey Valley. This is such a special place that I will forever call home and I couldn't think of a better spot to have spent my collegiate career. WE ARE!"