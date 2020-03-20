One of the many unanswered questions following the cancelation of spring and winter sports is what exactly happens to postseason regional and finals sites that never happened?

For example, Penn State hockey was slated to host an NCAA Tournament regional this year in Allentown, but with the tournament no longer taking place, a question arises: does Penn State get a makeup, or does the NCAA shift to the already predetermined sites for the 2021 postseason?

Nobody knows, at least not yet.

According to NCAA Dir. of Championships Kristin Fasbender, who spoke to College Hockey News, next season's Frozen Four will almost certainly be held in Pittsburgh as previously scheduled, bouncing Detroit from its 2020 obligations. Beyond that, everything is up in the air.

"We have great relationships with the sites that have earned bids, and we don't want to burn those bridges," Fasbender told CHN.

Fasbender added that the Men's Ice Hockey Committee will discuss options in the future, but noted that hockey is not the only sport with this issue, which may result in an NCAA-wide mandate in how sports should deal with those regional sites.

"There's more discussions to come, with all the sites," Fasbender said. "Whatever that looks like, we need to decide how we move forward to continue to be good partners."

In the case of hockey the next two NCAA Tournaments have already assigned regional sites leaving anything beyond the 2022 postseason on the table. If the NCAA opts to stick with its current schedule it could in theory offer up the 2023 postseason regionals as a "make-up" for the canceled 2020 tournament. The national final site is scheduled slightly farther out, but Penn State has not bid for that obligation.

It's a small detail, but a decision that could greatly impact Penn State hockey in the future and whether its possible postseason run goes through friendly territory or somewhere far less familiar.