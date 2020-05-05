Penn State senior goaltender Peyton Jones became the sixth different Nittany Lion to sign a professional deal this offseason after agreeing to terms on a two-year, one-way American Hockey League deal with the Colorado Eagles.

The franchise is an affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche. Jones is the second Penn State goalie to land within the NHL system, former goalie Eamon McAdam has spent the past five seasons in the AHL and ECHL.

“We are extremely happy for Peyton,” Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky said in a press release. “Through an incredible level of commitment to improving every day as an athlete and a student, Peyton has done so much for the success of our hockey program and has set standards that we hope are lived up to for many years to come. Congratulations to Peyton, we are excited to see his future successes.”

Jones leaves Penn State after four years between the pipes as the most decorated goalie in program history. Jones registered a 76-44-11 career record which marks the highest win total for any Nittany Lion goalie, his 42 career wins in Big Ten play are also a conference record.

The senior is the Penn State career leader for games played and games started by a goalie with 133 for his career as well as leading in minutes (7866:20), saves (3,685) and points/assists by a goalie with eight. Along with his single-season program record for wins, Jones also holds single-season standards in games started (36), saves (983), points/assists (4) and shutouts (2).

Jones is perhaps best known nationally for his outstanding performance in the postseason during his freshman year, leading Penn State to a Big Ten Tournament victory and a first round NCAA Tournament win against Union.

His capped off his long career with the most consistent season of his time in State College posting a .919 save percentage, ranking fourth in the Big Ten and 21st nationally, to go along with a 2.60 goals against average while posting a 18-9-3 record and leading the Nittany Lions to their first-ever Big Ten regular-season championship.

Jones’ .919 save percentage and 2.60 goals against average are both the second-best single-season marks in program history.

“Penn State has prepared me well for my pro hockey career,” Jones said. “The coaching staff has done a great job with getting me stronger and ready for the next level off the ice while on the ice I was fortunate enough to have some extremely talented teammates who challenged me to be my best every day.”

Penn State will look to returning goalie Oskar Autio and incoming freshman Liam Souliere to backstop a new-look Nittany Lion squad in 2020-21.