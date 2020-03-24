Penn State senior forward Liam Folkes has signed a professional contract joining The Bakersfield Condors after signing a two-year American Hockey League (AHL) contract beginning with the 2020-21 season.

The franchise, an affiliate of the Edmonton Oilers, announced the signing on Tuesday afternoon.

Folkes leaves Penn State after a four year career as one of the most clutch and historically significant goal-scorers in program history. The Ontario native scored the double-overtime winner against Wisconsin to win Penn State its first-ever Big Ten Tournament title and was responsible for more than his fair share of timely plays in years following.

"Mr. Clutch has scored a number of huge goals in our program history. Early in his college career he made the decision to become a complete player; it's very fitting that guys like that get rewarded for their commitment," coach Guy Gadowsky said in a statement. "We are thrilled and excited for Folkesy and look forward to watching him score more huge goals at the next level."

He finishes his career at Penn State having played 137 games, ranking up 103 points over that span.

Folkes is the third Nittany Lions to sign a professional deal with Brandon Biro (Sabres) and Nate Sucese (Arizona) both inking professional deal with those respective clubs.

Penn State now awaits the futures of Cole Hults and Even Barratt, both with remaining eligibility but both with potential landing spots in the NHL. No timeline for their announcements are known.

Barratt is a Chicago Blackhawks draft choice while Hults was selected by the LA Kings and is a finalist for Big Ten Defensive Player of The Year.