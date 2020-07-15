Penn State men's hockey will have to wait a bit longer to take on North Dakota as the 2020 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game originally scheduled for Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., has officially been postponed and moved to the new date of Saturday, October 30, 2021.

The event is technically a home game for North Dakota as part of an annual tradition of playing a game at a marquee travel destination.

“We have been closely monitoring the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic and have tried to work through multiple scenarios, but after much consideration, we have made the decision to officially postpone the Nashville event and reschedule it to October 30, 2021,” said Jody Hodgson, General Manager at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

“We are still going to Nashville, we’re just going a year later than we had originally planned. The philosophy that the show must go on is in our DNA and we never imagined postponing this event only a few short months ago. However, postponing the event is clearly the most prudent thing to do based on the information available to us today. All of our options were complicated and uncertain. We tried to approach it in a methodical way and think we’ve done that.”

As of now Penn State has made no public statement about the game change or any indication as to whether or not the Nittany Lions would find an opponent for the now vacant weekend series during the 2020 season.

Penn State has not released its 2020 schedule at this time.