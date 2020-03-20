Penn State's all-time leading scorer is headed out west as forward Nate Sucese signed a one-year entry level deal with the Arizona Coyotes on Friday morning.

Coyotes' General Manager John Chayka announced the deal in a press release earlier in the day. While at Penn State the four-year contributor racked up 61-79-140 and 68 PIM in 147 career games with Penn State and finished his career with the school's all-time goal record.

“We respect Nate as our all-time leading scorer but respect him even more for his mental toughness and competitive nature when it mattered most,” Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky said in a press release. “He definitely played his best hockey at the end of this season in our most important games, we are thrilled for him and are excited to see his success with the Coyotes.”