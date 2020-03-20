Penn State Hockey: Nate Sucese Signs Entry Level Deal With Arizona Coyotes
Penn State's all-time leading scorer is headed out west as forward Nate Sucese signed a one-year entry level deal with the Arizona Coyotes on Friday morning.
Coyotes' General Manager John Chayka announced the deal in a press release earlier in the day. While at Penn State the four-year contributor racked up 61-79-140 and 68 PIM in 147 career games with Penn State and finished his career with the school's all-time goal record.
“We respect Nate as our all-time leading scorer but respect him even more for his mental toughness and competitive nature when it mattered most,” Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky said in a press release. “He definitely played his best hockey at the end of this season in our most important games, we are thrilled for him and are excited to see his success with the Coyotes.”
Friday's news is the second NHL signing of Penn State's offseason after captain Brandon Biro inked a similar deal with the Buffalo Sabres earlier in the week. The Nittany Lions will likely have a few more similar signings in the coming days and months. Sucese is the sixth Penn State player to sign an NHL deal.
“It was truly an honor to be able to wear the Penn State logo the last 4 years,” Sucese said. “My time in Hockey Valley has been so special and I can’t thank the coaching staff, my teammates, the roar zone and the whole Penn State community enough for making it that way.”
Ben Jones covers Penn State football and basketball for StateCollege.com. He's on Twitter as @Ben_Jones88.
