For the first time ever Penn State hockey earned a share of the Big Ten regular season title on Friday night and clinched an outright and solo claim to the crown on Saturday as Michigan knocked off Minnesota 2-1 in Minneapolis.

The Nittany Lions finished the regular season with 41 points in the standings, the highest mark in the conference and will be the No. 1 overall seed in the Big Ten Tournament. Penn State will sit idle for a second-straight weekend during the first round of the conference tournament but will pick up play at Pegula Ice Arena on March 14th in the conference semifinals.

All rounds following the first best-of-three round are single elimination. In turn, as the No. 1 overall seed, Penn State will host its semifinal game and would host the Big Ten Tournament final if the Nittany Lions advance.

Penn State lost 3-2 in the 2019 Big Ten Tournament finals and won the tournament in 2017 with a double overtime victory against Wisconsin.

Conference tournament winners are granted an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament. Penn State is slated to make an at-large bid even without a tournament crown and will host its first round game in the Allentown regional.

Penn State is 20-10-4 on the year.

A presale for current men's hockey season ticket holders, men's hockey student season ticket holders and current Nittany Lion Club members will begin Monday, March 2 from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m. on ticketmaster.com. The access code and link to the sale will be provided in an email the morning of Monday, March 2.



Subject to availability, tickets will then go on sale to the general public beginning at 2 p.m. on Monday afternoon on ticketmaster.com and by calling 1-800-NITTANY.