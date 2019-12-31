You aren't supposed to talk about shutouts when there are only a few minutes to go in the game. You aren't supposed to touch any trophy that comes before winning the whole thing. You can't touch the Stanley Cup if you've never won it.

For whatever reason there are a lot of superstitions in hockey. It's just a part of the game.

And you could add this story to the list of things you aren't supposed to do or talk about. But you and I aren't part of the team, so technically if the Nittany Lions don't do it, well, don't come pointing fingers at me.

The thought: Penn State hockey is on course to the win the Big Ten regular season title.

Sitting at 24 points in the conference standings the Nittany Lions have a five point advantage over Michigan State, or roughly a two game lead in a point system that allows for 1,2 or 3 points by the end of a game. Overall Penn State finds itself in a four-team race for the title, with Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota 11+ points out of the running.

Penn State: 24 points

Michigan State: 19 points

Ohio State 19 points

Notre Dame: 18 points

Minnesota: 13 points

Wisconsin: 8 points

Michigan: 7 points

Penn State has the offense to get the job done as well, the Nittany Lions have found the back of the net 46 times against Big Ten teams, 20 more times than the next closest team. And while 32 goals allowed is third worst in the conference, it's far better than season's past, and far more manageable in combination with the Nittany Lions' high-powered offense.

This weekend Penn State will get back into the groove of things with an out of conference meeting with Niagara and a single-game series next Saturday at Robert Morris.

From there it will be all Big Ten play, a six-week race to the finish, six weeks to the Big Ten Tournament and in case of Penn State, what the Nittany Lions hope will be on final visit to Allentown for an NCAA Regional appearance.

The two-game series are as follows:

Michigan

@ Michigan State

Notre Dame

@ Ohio State

@ Wisconsin

Minnesota

For Penn State the key will be the same it has always been, hold serve at home and steal points on the road. With a slight edge in the standings Penn State doesn't appear to be in need of any great winning-streak dramatics, but a series at Michigan State at the end of January will go a long way towards dictating the terms of the final few weeks of the season.

And don't forget that series against Notre Dame, circled on the calendar the moment the schedule was released.

But we don't talk about those things, don't want to be superstitious.