Penn State hockey is reportedly set to add the services of grad transfer forward Tim Doherty who will leave Maine after three seasons in Hockey East for the Big Ten.

Doherty finished tied for 18th nationally in scoring with 37 points, the most by any returning player on Penn State's current roster following the graduation and departure of 10 seniors. Doherty scored 14 goals and added 23 assists this past season and was named the Hockey East Player of the Month in January with 12 points on six goals and six assists in just six games played.

He also managed five points (2g, 3a) in a weekend sweep at then-#5 Boston College.

While the value of +/- production is a debate among fans and onlookers of nearly every sport where that stat is logged, he finished the season a +14 which would have come in as the third-best mark on Penn State 2019-20 roster.

As a grad transfer Doherty would not be required to sit out a season before becoming eligible to play per NCAA rules. Where exactly Doherty fits on Penn State's line chart is a question for down the road, but his quality offensive production certainly appears to slot him higher up the rotation.

Penn State has had fairly decent success in the grad transfer mark over the years most recently adding Ludvig Larsson prior to the 2018-19 season, Larsson ended the year one of the nation's most efficient face-off men at the dot.

Clayton Phillips also joined Penn State as a transfer last season in addition to Bobby Hampton who will be available this upcoming season after transferring from Northeastern.