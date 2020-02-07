It should be said that in theory, every team could have won a conference title this year. Certainly some teams are more equipped than others to pull that sort of thing off, but when the puck drops and the game starts, it's anyone's to go out and win.

So when you mention that Penn State has now gone to overtime four out of the last six games, and when you recall that it has won just once on those four occasions and has hit the post on two others, it is fair to say that Penn State could be in a much better position than it is right now.

And yet...

Right now is Friday night, Penn State two points behind Ohio State for the lead in the Big Ten following a 2-2 tie, with the Buckeyes picking up the extra point in the shootout.

And right now -narratively- is the time when the game is broken down into its parts, unpacked in a way that sheds light on the competition you haven't seen before.

But in reality you have seen this game. Evan Barratt scored first, batting a puck out of the air for what feels like the 10th time this year. Later on it was Cole Hults blasting a shot from the point, a 2-0 Penn State lead.

All the same Ohio State crawled back to make it 2-1 before the second intermission and then tied it not long into the third. The Buckeyes were largely the better team, but once again, like you've seen before, Peyton Jones stood tall and kept Penn State in it. There is a great irony not lost on anyone that Penn State has spent the better part of the past half decade scoring at will and lamenting its defense, only to finally get consistent goaltending and adequate help in the defensive end only to struggle in the offensive zone.

So in turn the game went to overtime, and then a 3-on-3 that was more a 4-on-3 with Nikita Pavlychev serving a five minute penalty.

And then it was the shootout, Penn State failing to score, a streak in conjunction with the Notre Dame shootout of nine scoreless attempts on the break.

Ohio State scored once, and the extra point sang Carmen Ohio.

All told Penn State could have won, much like it could have won a lot of other games. It could have won the Big Ten this year, technically it still can, but it could have won it with ease. Given how the year started it probably should have.

And yet it probably won't, at this point it is just trying to pull itself together enough to make the NCAA Tournament. It's a cruel world where making the postseason feels like coming up short. Then again that's how sports works.

End of the day, Penn State could have won on Friday, but it didn't, and sometimes the gap between "could have" and "did" is wider than the size of a post or two.