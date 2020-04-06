Penn State men's lacrosse got some welcome news on Monday afternoon after senior defenseman Nick Cardile announced on Twitter that he plans to exercise the NCAA's waiver option and return for the Nittany Lions' 2021 season.

The NCAA recently announced that all spring sport student athletes would be allowed effectively an extra year of eligibility following the cancelation of all spring sports.

In the case of seniors whose eligibility would have expired at the end of the season, they are permitted to return for an additional year, although schools are not required to match previous scholarship levels for those athletes. Most spring sports grant full and partial scholarships.

"Over the pst four years wearing the blue and white, I have grown and learned so much," Cardile said on Twitter. "With the current world events and the recent decision to cancel the 2020 season, I have learned to cherish every moment. With that in mind, I've decided that I will be returning to Happy Valley to wear the blue and white for one last year."

This past season Cardile led the Nittany Lions in forced turnovers and returns to anchor Penn State's defensive unit that helped balance out two-straight seasons of historically potent offense.

Cardile joins attackman Mac O'Keefe's as the second senior to opt for a return. O'Keefe announced his decision this past Friday. Star attacman Grant Ament previous announced his intentions to go pro and will not return for an additional year.