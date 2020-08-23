Penn State police are investigating a reported sexual assault that occurred at about 3 a.m. Saturday on campus, according to a Timely Warning issued by the university.

According to the notification, the alleged forcible sex offense by a known male occurred in the East Halls residence complex, which primarily houses freshmen students.

No further information about the incident was made available.

Timely warnings are required notifications that are sent to the university community to alert of a potential or ongoing threat of reportable offenses under the Clery Act, which include violent crimes, motor vehicle theft and burglary.

This is the second Timely Warning sent this month, both for forcible sex offenses involving known males.

Nine of 10 Timely Warnings issued in 2020 have been forcible sex offenses, including eight in which the alleged offender was known by the victim. The other was a reported burglary.











