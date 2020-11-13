Penn State Reports 112 New COVID-19 Cases at University Park
Penn State reported 107 additional COVID-19 cases among students and five among employees at University Park in its semi-weekly update on Friday.
It marked a downturn in new positives after the university reported 153 in its Tuesday update and 119 a week ago.
The new positives in the university's COVID-19 dashboard on Friday bring the campus community's total to 4,352 since Aug. 7, including 24 employee cases. Of those, 329 are considered active, up from 281 on Tuesday.
“As the numbers of COVID-19 cases continue to increase across the state and nation, we are seeing this same trend on many of our campuses,” Kelly Wolgast, director of Penn State’s COVID-19 Operations Control Center, said in a statement. “With one week left of in-person classes, we must continue to be cautious and follow all public health guidelines for masking, social distancing and avoiding large gatherings. In particular, while students should continue with their normal class routines, we are advising that they self-quarantine as much as they can to reduce the risk of virus exposure before they return home next week.”
All new positives reported on Friday were from testing performed the week of Nov. 6-12, bringing the week's total to 177, including both student and employee cases.
The total includes 163 student positives from 1,370 completed on-demand tests with another 170 still awaiting results. Random screening yielded eight student positives from 2,089 completed tests, with 230 more still pending.
Five employees tested positive from 130 completed on-demand tests, while one tested positive out of 294 random screening tests.
According to the updated dashboard, 62 students are currently in on-campus isolation and 47 are in on-campus quarantine. University Park has 250 rooms available for isolation, 150 for quarantine and another 140 available if needed. Students may also isolate and quarantine at home or if they have suitable space off-campus residence, according to the university.
Weekly results of Penn State student COVID-19 testing as of Nov. 13, 2020.
While new cases at University Park, and in Centre County, have largely slowed from their peak in September, new positives have surged across Pennsylvania, which has set record highs for increases for four consecutive days, including 5,531 on Friday. Centre County also saw its biggest increase in almost seven weeks with 131 new cases reported on Friday.
Nursing home cases and hospitalizations in Centre County also indicate the impact has reached beyond the campus community.
Long-term care facilities in the county have 164 new positives among residents in the last month, including 42 on Friday. A total of 13 long-term facilities in the county have had a combined 224 resident cases and 50 staff cases, according to Department of Health data.
Half of the 22 COVID-19 deaths confirmed by the Centre County Coroner's Office have occurred in the last month. Deaths in the county attributed to the virus range in age from 62 to 101.
Mount Nittany Medical Center had 11 COVID-positive inpatients on Friday, a decrease of seven from a day earlier. But COVID-19 hospitalizations in October and November have been notably higher than in September, when there was a total of 16 COVID patients for the entire month and an average census of two per day.
In October, that swelled to 58 admitted COVID patients, with an average of 11 COVID positive inpatients per day. So far in November, 36 COVID-positive patients have been admitted with an average of 17 COVID inpatients per day.
"As virus cases continue to rise statewide, Penn State is cognizant that Mount Nittany Medical Center is seeing an increase in COVID-19-related hospitalizations, and the university is monitoring the situation closely and in daily communication with the hospital regarding its capacity and inpatient numbers," a university statement said.
Mount Nittany Health announced on Friday announced visitation restrictions prohibiting visitors to inpatients at the medical center, except in select circumstances, and limiting patients at the emergency department and other facilities to being accompanied by one caregiver, if necessary.
"We respect and understand the need for patients to have loved ones near to support the healing process, however, in this environment, it's imperative that we limit the number of people in our facilities, including visitors," Mount Nittany Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nirmal Joshi said. "We strongly encourage everyone to utilize other means of communication, such as phone calls, video chats on cell phones or other mobile devices. We are sensitive to the separation this restriction causes our patients and their loved ones, but we believe this measure of protection is essential at this time to keep everyone safe.
"Please also be vigilant and thoughtful in consistently practicing preventive measures, including masking, social distancing and frequent hand washing.”
Centre County's incidence and positivity rates have not been the worst in the state, unlike in September and the first half of October, but both increased in the past week, according to DOH's early warning monitoring dashboard.
The county's incidence rate for the week of Nov. 6-12 was 262.9 cases per 100,000 people, 16th highest in the state and up from 154.8 the prior week. The positivity rate was 8.4%, 41st highest in the state and up from 5% a week earlier. Pennsylvania's average for the week was 9.6%.
The percentage of Centre County emergency department visits for COVID-like illness also increased from .8% to 2.1%.
Geoff Rushton is managing editor for StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.
More articles by Geoff Rushton →