Weekly results of Penn State student COVID-19 testing as of Nov. 13, 2020.

While new cases at University Park, and in Centre County, have largely slowed from their peak in September, new positives have surged across Pennsylvania, which has set record highs for increases for four consecutive days, including 5,531 on Friday. Centre County also saw its biggest increase in almost seven weeks with 131 new cases reported on Friday.

Nursing home cases and hospitalizations in Centre County also indicate the impact has reached beyond the campus community.

Long-term care facilities in the county have 164 new positives among residents in the last month, including 42 on Friday. A total of 13 long-term facilities in the county have had a combined 224 resident cases and 50 staff cases, according to Department of Health data.

Half of the 22 COVID-19 deaths confirmed by the Centre County Coroner's Office have occurred in the last month. Deaths in the county attributed to the virus range in age from 62 to 101.

Mount Nittany Medical Center had 11 COVID-positive inpatients on Friday, a decrease of seven from a day earlier. But COVID-19 hospitalizations in October and November have been notably higher than in September, when there was a total of 16 COVID patients for the entire month and an average census of two per day.

In October, that swelled to 58 admitted COVID patients, with an average of 11 COVID positive inpatients per day. So far in November, 36 COVID-positive patients have been admitted with an average of 17 COVID inpatients per day.

"As virus cases continue to rise statewide, Penn State is cognizant that Mount Nittany Medical Center is seeing an increase in COVID-19-related hospitalizations, and the university is monitoring the situation closely and in daily communication with the hospital regarding its capacity and inpatient numbers," a university statement said.

Mount Nittany Health announced on Friday announced visitation restrictions prohibiting visitors to inpatients at the medical center, except in select circumstances, and limiting patients at the emergency department and other facilities to being accompanied by one caregiver, if necessary.

"We respect and understand the need for patients to have loved ones near to support the healing process, however, in this environment, it's imperative that we limit the number of people in our facilities, including visitors," Mount Nittany Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nirmal Joshi said. "We strongly encourage everyone to utilize other means of communication, such as phone calls, video chats on cell phones or other mobile devices. We are sensitive to the separation this restriction causes our patients and their loved ones, but we believe this measure of protection is essential at this time to keep everyone safe.

"Please also be vigilant and thoughtful in consistently practicing preventive measures, including masking, social distancing and frequent hand washing.”

Centre County's incidence and positivity rates have not been the worst in the state, unlike in September and the first half of October, but both increased in the past week, according to DOH's early warning monitoring dashboard.

The county's incidence rate for the week of Nov. 6-12 was 262.9 cases per 100,000 people, 16th highest in the state and up from 154.8 the prior week. The positivity rate was 8.4%, 41st highest in the state and up from 5% a week earlier. Pennsylvania's average for the week was 9.6%.

The percentage of Centre County emergency department visits for COVID-like illness also increased from .8% to 2.1%.