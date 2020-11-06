Penn State reported 117 new COVID-19 positives among students and two among employees at University Park in Friday's semi-weekly update.

It marked an uptick in new positives after two consecutive updates of fewer than 90 positives each.

The new positives in the university's COVID-19 dashboard on Friday bring the campus community's total to 4,087 since Aug. 7, including 15 employee cases. Of those, 234 are still considered active.

“With two weeks of on-campus learning remaining for the fall semester, we are calling on all of our students to be forward-thinking with their actions so that they don’t unknowingly carry the virus home to their families and local communities,” Penn State President Eric Barron said in a statement. “That starts with signing up today for COVID-19 testing before departing campus for Thanksgiving break. It also means being even more vigilant in following all public health requirements for masking and social distancing, and taking extra care to limit interactions that carry a greater risk for virus exposure.”

All new positives reported on Friday were from testing performed the week of Oct. 30 through Nov. 5, bringing the week's total to 145.

The total includes 136 positives from 1,436 completed on-demand tests with another 281 still awaiting results. Random screening yielded nine positives from 1,863 completed tests, with 300 more still pending.

Two employees tested positive from 250 completed random screening tests, with 84 more tests awaiting results.

According to the updated dashboard, 47 students are currently in on-campus isolation and 43 are in on-campus quarantine. University Park has 250 rooms available for isolation, 150 for quarantine and another 140 available if needed. Students may also isolate and quarantine at home or if they have suitable space off-campus residence, according to the university.





Weekly results of Penn State student COVID-19 testing as of Nov. 6, 2020.



While new cases at University Park, and in Centre County, have slowed from their peak in September, Pennsylvania has seen ongoing increases with another new daily high reported on Friday. Over the past two weeks, daily new positives statewide have routinely surpassed the previous highs set in April.

In Centre County, hospitalizations also remain higher. Mount Nittany Medical Center reported on Friday that it currently has 17 COVID positive inpatients ranging in age from 47 to 89.

Since Nov. 1, Mount Nittany has admitted 14 COVID patients with an average of daily census of 16 COVID inpatients. In October, the hospital had a total of 58 COVID-positive admitted, with an average of 11 COVID positive inpatients per day. In September, it had a total of 16 COVID positive patients admitted, with an average census of two COVID positive inpatients per day.

“Admissions and daily census of COVID hospitalized cases has clearly increased," Mount Nittany Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nirmal Joshi said in a statement. "In the past month, our COVID positive inpatient census has consistently been in the double digits. A rise in the number of hospitalized patients is concerning. In addition to using our surge capacity plan, we are also constantly adapting to meet the needs of both COVID-19 positive patients as well as other patients needing care, including those with general medical needs and those scheduled for surgical procedures.

"Increased cases and hospitalizations – especially among vulnerable elderly populations – remains cause for concern. It is also a reminder to be even more vigilant and thoughtful in consistently practicing preventive measures, including masking, social distancing and frequent hand washing.”

New positives among Centre County nursing and personal care home residents have increased substantially over the past month, with 103 new cases. Across 13 facilities, there have been a total of 152 resident cases and 44 employee cases.

The Centre County Coroner's Office also has confirmed six deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the past two weeks. The coroner's office has reported a total of 20 COVID-19 deaths, ranging in age from 62 to 101.

For the week of Oct. 30-Nov. 5, Centre County had an incidence rate of 145.6 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the Department of Health's early warning monitoring dashboard. The rate was 22nd among Pennsylvania counties and down from 175.1 the prior week.

The county's positivity rate for the last week was 5.2%, while the statewide rate was 6.9%.