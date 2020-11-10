Marking its highest increase in nearly a month, Penn State reported 153 new COVID-19 cases at University Park in its semi-weekly update on Tuesday.

The university's updated COVID-19 dashboard shows 149 new positives among students and four among employees. It was the second consecutive uptick in new positives after consecutive updates of fewer than 90.

“We are carefully monitoring the recent upswing in cases at University Park and some of our Commonwealth Campuses,” Penn State President Eric Barron said in a statement. “We believe that some of the increases are tied to gatherings over Halloween weekend, and we are working closely with students on contact tracing to limit further spread of the virus. This serves as a reminder to us all that the virus is still very much present, and we must work together and follow all public health guidelines — at all times — in order to protect one another.”

The new positives bring the campus community's total to 4,240 since Aug. 7, including 19 employee cases. Of those, 281 are still considered active.

From Friday through Sunday, on-demand testing yielded 62 student positives from 396 completed tests. Two positives resulted from 605 completed random screening tests with another 236 still pending. One employee tested positive from 108 completed random screening tests during that time, with another 25 still awaiting results

An additional additional 85 student positives — 81 from on-demand tests and four from random screening — were reported from tests that were previously pending for the week of Oct. 30-Nov. 5. For that week, there was a total of 230 student positives — 217 from 2,223 completed on-demand tests and 13 from 2,796 completed random screening tests.

Three additional employee cases from Oct. 30-Nov. 5 also were reported on Tuesday, bringing the week's total to five, all resulting from random screening tests.

According to the updated dashboard, 48 students are currently in on-campus isolation and 42 are in on-campus quarantine. University Park has 250 rooms available for isolation, 150 for quarantine and another 140 available if needed. Students may also isolate and quarantine at home or if they have suitable space off-campus residence, according to the university.





Weekly results of Penn State student COVID-19 testing as of Nov. 10, 2020

While new cases at University Park, and in Centre County, have slowed from their peak in September, Pennsylvania has seen ongoing increases. On Tuesday, the state new daily high for the fourth time in six days. Over the past three weeks, daily new positives statewide have routinely surpassed the previous highs set in April.

In Centre County, hospitalizations also remain high. Mount Nittany Medical Center reported on Tuesday that it currently has 19 COVID positive inpatients. The hospital had 16 COVID hospitalizations for the entire month of September.

New positives among Centre County nursing and personal care home residents have increased substantially over the past month, with 114 new cases. Across 13 facilities, there have been a total of 167 resident cases and 46 employee cases.

The Centre County Coroner's Office also has confirmed six deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the past two weeks. The coroner's office has reported a total of 20 COVID-19 deaths, ranging in age from 62 to 101.

For the week of Oct. 30-Nov. 5, Centre County had an incidence rate of 145.6 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the Department of Health's early warning monitoring dashboard. The rate was 22nd among Pennsylvania counties and down from 175.1 the prior week.

The county's positivity rate for the last week was 5.2%, while the statewide rate was 6.9%.



