Penn State football safety Trent Gordon has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to multiple reports.

A redshirt sophomore, Gordon transitioned from cornerback to safety this offseason but hadn’t posted any statistics at the new position yet. He’s appeared in three games so far this season.

Gordon was listed as Penn State’s No. 3 safety on its most recent depth chart behind Lamont Wade and Ji’Ayir Brown.

Assuming his Penn State career is over, Gordon will leave Happy Valley with 21 total tackles and five pass deflections under his belt. He appeared in 14 total games for the Nittany Lions — four as a freshman, retaining redshirt status, and 10 as a redshirt freshman in 2019.

A former four-star prospect, Gordon was the last remaining active defensive back signee from Penn State’s 2018 recruiting class. Cornerback Jordan Miner previously retired from football due to a discovered heart condition, while safety Isaiah Humphries transferred to Cal in January 2019.