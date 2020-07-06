Penn State softball coach Amanda Lehotak announced her resignation on July 6, 2020 after seven years with the program. Photo by Steve Connelly | Onward State

Penn State softball head coach Amanda Lehotak has stepped down from her position to “pursue other opportunities outside of softball,” the team announced Monday.

Lehotak led the Nittany Lions to an 11-15 record this past spring before the remainder of the season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This was not an easy decision as my time at Penn State has been nothing short of incredible,” Lehotak wrote. “I am grateful fo all the amazing people I was able to work with, especially my talented and dedicated staff…I will forever look back at my time in Happy Valley with cherished memories and wished nothing but the best for the Nittany Lions.”

Lehotak spent seven seasons as the head coach of the Nittany Lions, leaving Happy Valley with a 140-208 overall record. Her best season came in 2016 when she led the Nittany Lions to a 30-24 overall record, a 14-9 record in Big Ten play, and a fourth-place finish in the conference.

“We are appreciative and grateful for Amanda’s leadership of Penn State Softball these last seven years,” said vice president of intercollegiate athletics Sandy Barbour. “She has been a valued member of our Nittany Lion family and the Happy Valley community. Preparing our softball student athletes for a lifetime of impact has always been at the forefront of Amanda’s coaching focus and it showed in the care and passion she demonstrated for her students, our program and the sport of softball. We wish Amanda and her daughter, Dylan, nothing but the best for what the future holds as Amanda closes her intercollegiate coaching chapter.”

Penn State will begin a nationwide search for a new head coach effective immediately.